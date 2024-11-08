deadmau5’s Track “Jaded” Officially Released On Streaming For First Time Ever

Home News Catalina Martello November 8th, 2024 - 6:28 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

17 years ago electronic music legend deadmau5 released the song “Jaded” for a very limited amount of time and now finally they are offering “Jaded” in a four track ep package. You can listen to it here.

The progressive house song is 8:50 minutes long with no lyrics. Despite having no lyrics the futuristic beat makes it easy to understand why this song was highly anticipated. The tune holds emotion within it as it flows around different types of tempo. The emotion that lies within the music is what makes deadmau5 one of the most influential electronic artists as they can easily make moving music with no lyrics.

The official lyric video follows a panning of these circular green balls that are deadmau5’s logo. They have lights illuminating and revealing a smiling face. The balls float around a dark abyss that seems to be space.

Deadmau5 recently released a new album in July filled with inspiring music. Highlighted was the first track "Quezacotl" which was reviewed to invoke feelings of curiosity, exploration, and discovery.






