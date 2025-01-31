Underworld Announce Spring 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Catalina Martello January 31st, 2025 - 10:24 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, the British electronic group, Underworld, has announced their highly anticipated Spring 2025 tour dates. The tour will open up in Portugal and finish in the UK. Underworld will visit 6 countries and 12 cities.

The band was created in 1987 as a synth-pop band, but then moved onto techno and dance music. Last year the band came out with a new album, Strawberry Hotel. From Still Listening about the new album, “As it turns out, Strawberry Hotel has some stretches that are as good as anything Underworld have ever done; and more than a few moments that feel like bizarre choices for an album.” Underworld continues their creative expansion in this album.

Strawberry Hotel Tracklist:

“Black Poppies” “denver luna” “Techno Shinkansen” “and the colour red” “Sweet Lands Experience” “Lewis In Pomona” “Hilo Sky” “Burst Of Laughter” “King Of Haarlem” “Ottavia” “denver luna (acapella)” “Gene Pool” “Oh Thorn!” “Iron Bones” “Stick Man Test”

You can buy tickets for their tour here.

UNDERWORLD – 2025 TOUR DATES

12TH APRIL 2025 – SÓNAR LISBOA FESTIVAL, LISBOA

15TH MAY 2025 – THE BROOKLYN MIRAGE, BROOKLYN, NY

17TH MAY 2025 – RADIUS, CHICAGO, IL

20TH MAY 2025 – SHOWBOX SODO, SEATTLE, WA

21ST MAY 2025 – CRYSTAL BALLROOM, PORTLAND, OR

23RD MAY 2025 – WARFIELD THEATRE, SAN FRANCISCO, CA

24TH MAY 2025 – LIGHTNING IN A BOTTLE FESTIVAL, BUENA VISTA LAKE, CA

31ST MAY 2025 – AVA FESTIVAL, BELFAST

1ST JUNE 2025 – FORBIDDEN FRUIT FESTIVAL, DUBLIN

13TH JUNE 2025 – FESTI’NEUCH FESTIVAL, SWITZERLAND

4TH JULY 2025 – ROCK WERCHTER FESTIVAL, BELGIUM

12TH JULY 2025 – TRNSMT FESTIVAL, GLASGOW GREEN, UK





