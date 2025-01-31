Dr. Dre Joins Anderson Paak Onstage At FireAid Benefit Concert For Performance Of “California Love” & “Still Dre”

Home News Catalina Martello January 31st, 2025 - 10:40 PM

According to Consequence Sound, Dr. Dre joined Anderson .Paak at FireAid. Dre performed “Still Dre” and “California Love” alongside .Paak. .Paak openeined the show with two songs from 2016 album Malibu and was joined by Sheila E. who was on drums.

During his performance, .Paak also address the crowd and gave a shout out to the community for their support during devastating times, “Tonight we show that we can come together for a great cause, and as far as I’m concerned, this is one of the greatest nights in Los Angeles history.”

Then .Paak introduced Dre, who took the stage and sang “Still Dre.” After, Dre also addressed the crowd and thanked first responders before performing “California Love.”

Dr. Dre made a surprise appearance at FireAid, joining Anderson .Paak for a performance of “California Love”pic.twitter.com/FsFzW6KRfV — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) January 31, 2025





