Jesse Malin To Perform Benefit Concert Featuring Lucinda Williams, J Mascis, Counting Crows Marking First Live Show Since Suffering Stroke

Alana Overton June 25th, 2024 - 6:57 PM

Jesse Malin is set to make his first post-stroke appearance at the special benefit concert on December 1st, marking a significant and eagerly awaited return to the musical stage. As the musical veteran in the punk genre is set to the stage once again after his rare spinal stroke that resulted in partial paralysis, the heartfelt gesture of his fans and fellow musicians are rallying to host a special benefit concert for him. Since his stroke, this mark will embark on Malin’s highly awaited return to the performing stage at New York’s Beacon Theatre.

As reported by Stereogum, Jesse Malin continues to undergo physical therapy and treatment leading up to his December 1st show. With his upcoming performance, this concert is dedicated to supporting his recovery and aimed to raise crucial funding for his artist fund while showcasing his determination to return to the stage with fellow artists Lucinda Williams, J Mascis and Counting Crows.