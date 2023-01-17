Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard January 17th, 2023 - 7:15 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Today Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join Grammy Award-nominated heavy metal band Gojira for the The Mega-Monsters Tour which is a huge co-headline tour that will North America along with opening act Lorna Shore.

The tour will begin at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on April 18 with stops at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles on April 21. Also The Mega-Monsters Tour will go through Mastodon‘s hometown of Atlanta for their largest headlining gig at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The rest of the tour will go to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 11. Then the second leg will go from August 9 through September 2.

Mastodon will be on the road to support of their acclaimed ninth studio album Hushed And Grim. As for Gojira they will be supporting their seventh full-length album Fortitude which gave the band a Grammy Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” for the song “Amazonia.“

Both bands have previously traveled North America together in 2014 and this reunion represents another highlight in their careers.

The Mega-Monsters Tour Dates

Apr. 18 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Apr. 20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Apr. 21 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Apr. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – AZ Federal Theatre

Apr. 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin

Apr. 26 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Apr. 28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Apr. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Apr. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre

May 02 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium

May 04 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater

May 05 – St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre

May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 07 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center

May 09 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion

May 11 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

Aug. 09 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion

Aug. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors

Aug. 12 – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater

Aug. 13 – Syracuse, NY – OneCenter

Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple

Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

Aug. 18 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell

Aug. 19 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall

Aug. 23 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe

Aug. 26 – Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater

Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, MN Waite Park Amphitheater

Aug. 29 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheater

Sep. 01 – Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater

Sep. 02 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater