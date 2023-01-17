Mastodon and Gojira Announce 2023 North American Co-Headline Tour

Today Grammy Award-winning heavy rock band Mastodon will join Grammy Award-nominated heavy metal band Gojira for the The Mega-Monsters Tour which is a huge co-headline tour that will North America along with opening act Lorna Shore.
The tour will begin at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland on April 18 with stops at legendary venues such as the Forum in Los Angeles on April 21. Also The Mega-Monsters Tour will go through Mastodon‘s hometown of Atlanta for their largest headlining gig at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre. The rest of the tour will go to Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania on May 11. Then the second leg will go from August 9 through September 2.
Mastodon will be on the road to support of their acclaimed ninth studio album Hushed And Grim. As for Gojira they will be supporting their seventh full-length album Fortitude which gave the band a Grammy Award nomination in the category of “Best Metal Performance” for the song “Amazonia.“
Both bands have previously traveled North America together in 2014 and this reunion represents another highlight in their careers.
The Mega-Monsters Tour Dates
Apr. 18 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Apr. 20 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Apr. 21 – Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Apr. 22 – Phoenix, AZ – AZ Federal Theatre
Apr. 23 – Las Vegas, NV – Virgin
Apr. 26 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Apr. 28 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Apr. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Apr. 30 – Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheatre
May 02 – Nashville, TN – Municipal Auditorium
May 04 – Boca Raton, FL – Sunset Cove Amphitheater
May 05 – St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheatre
May 06 – Atlanta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 07 – Asheville, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee Center
May 09 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union Live
May 10 – Baltimore, MD – Pier Six Pavilion
May 11 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
Aug. 09 – Cincinnati, OH – MegaCorp Pavilion
Aug. 10 – Cleveland, OH – Jacob’s Pavilion
Aug. 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE Outdoors
Aug. 12 – New York, NY – Coney Island Amphitheater
Aug. 13 – Syracuse, NY – OneCenter
Aug. 15 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple
Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
Aug. 18 – Montreal, QC – Place Bell
Aug. 19 – Portland, ME – Cross Insurance Arena
Aug. 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall
Aug. 23 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Hammond, IN – Horseshoe
Aug. 26 – Omaha, NE – Westfair Amphitheater
Aug. 27 – Minneapolis, MN Waite Park Amphitheater
Aug. 29 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
Aug. 30 – Kansas City, MO Azura Amphitheater
Sep. 01 – Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheater
Sep. 02 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
Photo Credit: Boston Schulz