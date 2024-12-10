Damon McMahon Releases Final Album Under Amen Dunes Moniker

Home News Cait Stoddard December 10th, 2024 - 6:32 PM

Amen Dunes was founded in 2006 with D.I.A., an album he recorded on an 8-track recorder in a trailer in Upstate New York. It grew from there, with McMahon releasing six full length albums and two EPs over the last 18 years. Today, the artist releases the 7th and final album, Death Jokes II, which is a reworked version of his May 2024 Sub Pop debut, Death Jokes. The is marked as a major departure from Amen Dunes’ previous output, an ambitious album that saw McMahon immerse himself in the electronic music he grew up with but never imagined himself able to make.

In reimagining the album as Death Jokes II, McMahon revisited all that material for stripped down remixes of the songs by Craig Silvey. These new mixes also include unheard contributions from notable Death Jokes contributors Panoram, Kwake Bass (Dean Blunt, MF DOOM), Christoffer Berg (Fever Ray) and Robbie Lee, a multi-instrumentalist and NYC veteran.

Death Jokes was a complex project that took close to four years to complete and was recorded in various iterations, including an alternate version of the album recorded in June of 2021 at the famed East West Studios in Los Angeles with Money Mark on keyboards and both Jim Keltner and Carla Azar on drums.

Death Jokes II Tracklist

1. Ian (Sunriser)

2. What I Want (Night Driver)

3. Exodus (Do It)

4. Rugby Child (300 Miles Per Hour)

5. Purple Land (In The Springs)

6. Mary Anne (Senigallia)

7. Italy Pop Punk

8. I Don’t Mind (Q Loop)

9. Round the World (Down South)

10. Ian (Goodbye)