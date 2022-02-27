Bowling For Soup Announces New Album Pop Drunk Snot Bread For April 2022 Release, Debuts Humorous New Song And Video “I Wanna Be Brad Pitt”

Home News Anaya Bufkin February 27th, 2022 - 1:30 PM

Texan rock band Bowling For Soup is setting up for a great year. Known for their comical, but honest songs, the Grammy-nominated pop-punk band unveiled their new single “I Wanna Be Brad Pitt”, an ode to the famous and remarkable Hollywood actor.

The interesting song is accompanied by a hilarious video featuring a Brand Pitt look alike. Dressed in Brad Pitt’s outfit from his role in Once Upon A Time in…Hollywood, Pitt’s biggest fan wakes up to a vision board that resembles the life of the famous actor. Although he doesn’t get the same attention and credit as Brad Pitt, he surely does try. Frontman, Jaret Reddick, remembering that his mom was born in the same city as Brad Pitt and all of the women he dated, sings what every other person thinks, “Oh I wanna be…/ I wanna be Brad Pitt/ I wanna be Brad Pitt/ I’ll bet even Brad Pitt,/ wants to be Brad Pitt.” The hilarious, catchy song is available to listen to below!

Reddick explains why “BFS” chose to pen a tribute to one of Hollywood’s most A-list actors: “Everyone who knows me, knows I love Brad Pitt. I got this chorus in my head while driving one day, and really, the rest just wrote itself. I wanted the song to be a thoughtful tribute and not sacrifice the homage by making fun of him or things in his life. So that’s the direction I went and when it still got laughs from the band, I knew I had hit it out of the park.”

The wonderful tribute is the latest single to be released from their upcoming 11th studio album Pop Drunk Snot Bread. It is set to be released on April 22 via Brando/ Que-so Records.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz