Obituary Announce Postponement Of 2025 Latin American Tour Dates

According to Metal Injection, Obituary has announced that they are unfortunately postponing their 2025 Latin American Tour. The band explained that unexpected issues have forced them to delay the shows, but they assured fans that they are working hard to reschedule the tour.

Obituary shared a post on Instagram in order to let fans know that they are sorry for the delay and they have also promised that the rescheduled concerts will be worth the wait. Additionally, they made it known that they are definitely visiting Latin America and performing for their fans as soon as possible.

Obituary had been set to perform live in countries like Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Chile. Although the band has not yet shared new tour dates, they have promised to give updates when they can. The band thanked their fans for their understanding and patience. Although fans may be slightly disappointed, they are looking forward to the new dates and are excited to see the band perform in the near future.

Their album, Dying of Everything released in 2023 was loved due to its powerful and aggressive tone. Fans hope that in the future, they will be able to hear this brutal yet wonderful tone live! Despite the tour being postponed, fans are eager to witness the new sounds Obituary will bring to the stage.