LDB Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Hatebreed, Obituary, Fiddlehead & More

Louisville, KY hardcore festival LDB Fest returns March 22 & 23 to Triple Crown Pavilion, and this year it’s being co-presented by Triple B Records.

The lineup is numerous as ever, including Hatebreed, Sunami, Obituary, Twitching Tongues, Angel Du$t, Anxious, Fiddlehead, Gates To Hell, Harms Way, King Nine, Koyo, Militarie Gun, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, One Step Cloesr, Pain of Truth, Sanguisugabogg, XweaponX (members of Knocked Loose), Big Boy, Gridiron, Inclination, MSPAINT, Scarab, Missing Link and more.

Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup on the poster below.

