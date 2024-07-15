Listeners Call Katy Perry Out After Working With Dr. Luke For Comeback Single “Woman’s World”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 15th, 2024 - 7:25 PM

According to stereogum.com, Katy Perry has released her new song, “Woman’s World” from her upcoming album 143, which has production from Dr. Luke and Max Martin. The single was allegedly met with a wave of backlash, and now the pop star has allegedly shared a video allegedly saying the track is allegedly satire.

YOU CAN DO ANYTHING! EVEN SATIRE! pic.twitter.com/aHFTqcvCVm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 13, 2024

Earlier today, Perry posted a video of herself on the music video set allegedly stating “Girlboss shit! You can do it! You go girl! You were born to shine! We’re having fun, being sarcastic with it, it’s very slapstick and very on the nose. And with this set, we’re, like, not about the male gaze, but we really are about the male gaze.”

The post continues with:”We’re really overplaying it, and on the nose because we’re about to get smashed, which is like a reset for me and a reset for my idea of feminine divine and it’s a whole different world we go to after this. We wanted to open this video making it look like a super high gloss pop star video. And that’s what it is.”

“Woman’s World” has allegedly received alleged negative reviews from The Guardian, Pitchfork, Vulture, The Music, Dazed and more for its alleged hollow feminist message and alleged outdated brand of empowerment, especially considering its producer Dr. Luke was allegedly accused of alleged drugging and alleged raping Kesha, who unveiled her new song “Joyride” last week.