August 13th, 2024

According to consequence.net, following the release of her new single, “Woman’s World,” Katy Perry allegedly appears to have found herself in more alleged hot water for the alleged unauthorized filming of her new music video, “Lifetimes,” on Spain’s Balearic Islands. According to an alleged translated statement,an alleged investigation has been allegedly opened after the alleged production company responsible for the music video allegedly did not request the alleged necessary authorization to film at the protected dunes at Ses Salines Natural Park.

Other parts of the music video allegedly shows Perry on various beaches, clubs and dancing through cities that were allegedly filmed in different parts of the region but the interior of the dune system of s’Espalmador is an especially fragile ecosystem the Balearic government describes as holding “great ecological value.”

Meanwhile, following the response to “Woman’s World,” Perry pivoted to claim that the effort was allegedly intended as satire. Her forthcoming album, 143, was created in collaboration with producer Dr. Luke and is expected to arrive on September 20.