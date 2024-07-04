Goose Joined By Blind Melon’s Roger Stevens For Cover Of “No Rain”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2024 - 10:22 AM

According to stereogum.com, A couple of months ago Goose was joined by Vampire Weekend for a 30 plus minute version of “Cape Cod” and on June 28, the band played at Philadelphia’s Mann Center of the Performing Arts where it was their largest headlining performance to date. The show included a special guest appearance from Rogers Stevens of Blind Melon for a performance of their 1993 smash hit “No Rain.”

Goose‘s set also included a cover of Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.” The group wrapped up their summer tour in New York on June 29 and their homecoming show in New Haven on June 30.