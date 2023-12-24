Goose Announces Departure Of Drummer Ben Atkind

Home News Jordan Rizo December 24th, 2023 - 10:04 AM

According to Stereogum news, it was not long after Geese announced their departure of the band’s guitarist that Goose took the opportunity to announce their decision to part ways from their drummer, Ben Atkind. The Connecticut jam band took the time to share a sentimental post explaining their decision to part ways from Atkind, as well as some heartfelt advice that applies to other areas of life.

As seen above, Goose explains how the drummer’s departure does not come from a place of malice, fighting or hateful tension. Instead, the band members explain that although it was a difficult decision to conclude, they truly believe it is what is in the best interest not only to themselves, but Atkind as well. In their post, they mention how this would be the best decision for everyone both creatively, and for personal reasons. It is also clear to note the band member’s authenticity when it comes to making a peaceful decision by their description of Atkind. For example, in their comments, they describe the former drummer to be a “classic drummer” and they show enthusiasm for his future endeavors which alludes to the idea that they recognize his own talents and are supportive of his future that will not be part of a different journey.

Truly, the band members embraced their time together with the drummer and explained their decision in a concrete and peaceful manner. The post was also powerful because it touches on some aspects about life that bring the reader to a calmer state of mind. For example, the post says “Change is often very painful and scary, but an unavoidable part of life”, which reminds the reader and fans that despite their tremendous success and following, the band members are humans just like them, going through the process of life’s changes.