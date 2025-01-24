Prosecuters Say Marilyn Manson Will Not Face Sexual Assault Charges Due To Statute Of Limitations & Lack Of Sufficient Evidence

Home News Catalina Martello January 24th, 2025 - 8:06 PM

According to Consequence Heavy, Marilyn Manson will avoid sexual assault charges after years-long investigation. Prosecutors said there was a lack of sufficient evidence as well as the allegations falling outside the statute of limitations. Statute of limitations is a law that sets a time limit on when legal action can be taken after an event. The statute of limitations in California is different for each crime. For sexual assaults, in California, the limitation is ten years for adult victims, or until the victim’s 40th birthday if the victim was a minor.

Los Angeles Country District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, commented, “We have determined that allegations of domestic violence fall outside of the statute of limitations, and we cannot prove charges of sexual assault beyond a reasonable doubt.” Hochman added, “We recognize and applaud the courage and resilience of the women who came forward to make reports and share their experiences, and we thank them for their cooperation and patience with the investigation.” The allegations of abuse dated from 2009 to 2011 with the investigation opening in 2021.

None of the women involved in the investigation have been identified by the prosecutors, but Esmé Bianco, Games of Thrones actress, revealed that she was a part of the investigation. Bianco sued Manson separately, but that case has not been settled yet. Last October, Bianco condemned previous L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón for his negligence related to the case. Bianco said, “Almost four years ago, I did what victims of rape are supposed to do: I went to the police. I described to them in agonizing detail how the rock musician Brian Warner — better known by his stage name Marilyn Manson — had raped and abused me over the course of our relationship.”

Mason was hit with a plethora of allegations starting in February 2021, when his ex- fiancée Evan Rachel Wood accused him of abuse, saying, “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

The accusations put a halt on Manson's career as his record label dropped him and he lost acting gigs. However, earlier this week Manson announced a headlining spring tour through North America.






