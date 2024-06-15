Alkaline Trio Announces Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates With Spanish Love Songs

Home News Cristian Garcia June 15th, 2024 - 3:23 PM

Alkaline Trio has announced new North American dates for their Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The tour 2024. The group’s new string of dates in support of their album Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs will kick off September 11th in San Antonio and end in Newport, Kentucky. They will be joined with Spanish Love Songs and Slomosa as supporting acts on select dates.

Their recent album Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs recently dropped in January, their first album in six years, was released to critical acclaim, which was fueled by the popularity of singles such as “Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs”, “Bad Time”, “Break” and “Versions of You”.

The full of itinerary of the tour is listed below. Link to get tickets to this special tour is listed here.

Alkaline Trio North American 2024 Tour Dates:

09/11 – San Antonio, TX –Aztec Theater*

09/12 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues*

09/15 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall*

09/17 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen*

09/19 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale*

09/20 – Wantagh, NY – Mulcahy’s*

09/21 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom*

09/22 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom*

09/24 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo Riverworks*

09/26 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Intersection*

09/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

09/28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

09/29 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavilion*