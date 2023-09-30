Speedy Ortiz Announces “Major Arcana” 10th Anniversary Reissue

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 30th, 2023 - 6:43 PM

Photo Credit: Ilana Tel-Oren

Speedy Ortiz announces their 10th anniversary reissue of their debut album Major Arcana. There will be limited color vinyl pressings of the LP with photos from frontperson Sadie Dupuis archives and liner notes by NPR Music’s Lars Gotrich. This album was remastered by Emily Lazar and Chris Allgood at the Lodge and will be released on November 17 via Carpark.

Sadie Dupuis shares information about the new reissue, “Speedy made Major Arcana in a flash of momentum – four days of recording at Sonelab with our pal Justin Pizzoferrato, paid for with the cash we scrounged up on a summer tour of this country’s basements. “Tour tight” –ness was always our paramount goal, and I’d say we were sufficiently road-tested when we hammered out these fourteen songs, all of them stuffed to the brim with harmonies, guitarmonies, percussion, key overdubs written on the fly. Though the 10 songs that made the album have morphed and mutated thanks to the stages they’ve graced across the past decade, when I listen back to the original recordings, I still hear our boundless energy, hunger for the highway, and excitement to play with our friends – and our dearest wish, to pay homage to the Massachusetts scenes that welcomed us so warmly.” Click here from Pitchfork to read more information about it.

Speedy Ortiz is an American indie rock band originally from Massachusetts, USA. Major Arcana, the first debut album was released on July 9, 2013 by Carpark records.

