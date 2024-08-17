Alkaline Trio Share New Double Single “The Sacrifice” & “At Sickness”

Home News Cristian Garcia August 17th, 2024 - 3:49 PM

Pop-punk veterans Alkaline Trio has released two surprise singles “The Sacrifice” and “At Sickness”. Previously slated for Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, the band have made these singles readily available everywhere as a double A-side digital single and will release the two songs as a limited edition 7” vinyl on October 18th via Rise Records.

Coming off the heels of their most recent album Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs, these two singles are the band’s attempt as a “back to basics” approach of their earlier material. And like the results of that same attempt, “The Sacrifice” and “At Sickness” represent of the sonic split the “back to basics” presents. “The Sacrifice” follows the same trajectory of Good Morning with its lyrics of passion and death and tight production and melodic hooks. While “At Sickness” follows Agony’s path of emo-pop choruses and morbid lyricism. Whichever era of Alkaline Trio is your favorite, these singles are a good later-career outing for the band.

In a press release from Nasty Little Man PR, guitarist/vocalist Matt Skiba has commented on the release of their singles:

“Both ‘At Sickness’ and ‘The Sacrifice’ were initially written and recorded for our Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs album and leaving them off the record wasn’t an easy decision. It was done merely in the interest of the full-length’s running time, which we wanted to keep under 40 minutes. We’re psyched that these two numbers are being released and will be available on their own special format, no less.”