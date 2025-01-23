Marty Friedman Shares Melancholic New Single “A Prayer”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 1:17 PM

Today, innovative guitar visionary Marty Friedman has shared his new single, “A Prayer,” which is from his latest solo album, Drama. The new track is being released as a digital single that includes a “Guitar Karaoke” version of the track as a B-Side. To help explain the song, the guitarist said: “‘A Prayer’ was one of the first songs I wrote for Drama. It is an unapologetic tearjerker and it set the melancholy tone for the entire album. I always wanted to do a full album of wistful songs like this, but only recently have I developed the ability to put together elaborate arrangements like this that sound deceivingly simple and uplifting.”

In other news, Friedman has announced the LIVE DRAMA 2025 US Tour supporting his most recent studio album, Drama, which is out now on Frontiers Music. The tour begins this week on January 24, in Santa Ana and wraps up on February 22, in Los Angeles.

In addition, the artist has a brand-new full autobiography, Dreaming Japanese, that is out now worldwide by Simon and Schuster. It is available at the following vendors: amazon.com, barnesand noble.com, and dreamingjapanesebook.com.