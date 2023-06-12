Marty Friedman Shares Sick Riffs in Music Video for “Shukumei”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 12th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, former Megadeth guitarist Marty Friedman has hared the official music video for the song “Shukumei”. The track is the fourth music video from Friedman’s album Tokyo Jukebox 3, which received a North American release on April 2021 by The Players Club/Mascot Label Group.

The record is the third in a series that began with Tokyo Jukebox in 2009 with Tokyo Jukebox 2 following in 2011. The trilogy shows Friedman’s inspired performances to Japanese repertoire he has chosen to cover.

In the following statement Friedman discussed what inspired him to create his latest song and music video.

“When I saw the girl group Perfume dancing to the ultra-progressive odd time signatures in their song ‘Polyrhythm’ live at the Budokan, it was one of the weirdest and most exciting combinations I had even seen. With that feeling in mind, I decided to combine girls dancing to ‘Shukumei’, a song with some of the mast bizarre and progressive guitar work on Tokyo Jukebox 3.

Friedman‘s attention to detail on “Shukumei” is impressive because the artist’s love for guitar playing and Japanese culture can be felt through each vein jolting riff while the rest of the instrumentation continues to perform on a catchy musical tempo. “Shukumei” surely will have people dancing while the music blares from their speakers.