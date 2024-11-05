Marty Friedman Unveils New Single & Video “Song For An Eternal Child”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 5th, 2024 - 7:15 PM

Today, innovative guitar visionary Marty Friedman has shared his new single, “Song for an Eternal Child,” which is from his latest solo album, Drama. As a whole, the tune is fantastic by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a killer rock vibe, while Friedman dazzles the mind with his crafty guitar skills. As for the music video, each scene shows the artist blazing the atmosphere with wild guitar riffs.

While talking about his latest ditty, Friedman says: “The second music video from my album Drama reflects on a feeling that resonates deeply with so many of us, which is the inescapable sense that we’ve never really grown up. The same innocent, wide-eyed child I was years ago, discovering everything about life, is exactly who I still am today and it seems I’ll always be that way. Directed by Takumi Osera, the minimalistic imagery in this video might even change the way you see yourself.”

The guitarist’s presence in the world of music, the world of guitar and Japanese pop culture is mystifying, bizarre and nothing short of inspiring. His latest solo album, Drama, where he only slightly revisits the atmospheric elements of his acclaimed 1992 release Scenes by elevating them to a modern and exotic collection of epic, extravagant and unapologetically emotional mini-symphonies.