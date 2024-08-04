Guitarist Marty Friedman Announces Winter 2025 Tour Dates

Guitarist Marty Friedman is set to hit the road again, delighting fans by announcing his highly anticipated Winter 2025 tour. Known for his virtuosity playing and creative style, Friedman has crafted a tour schedule that promises to showcase his unparalleled talent and electrifying stage presence. The tour will span multiple cities, bringing his signature sound to audiences across the country. With a career that has continually pushed the boundaries of rock and metal, Friedman’s upcoming tour is poised to be a highlight of the concert season, offering an unforgettable experience for music lovers and guitar enthusiasts alike.
Starting in Winter of 2025, on January 25, 2025 Marty Friedman plans to tour then ending it on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
‘Live Drama 2025’ Marty Friedman Tour
01-25 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d
01-27 – Denver, CO – HQ Live
01-29 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
01-30 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater
01-31 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge
02-01 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs
02-02 – Cleveland, OH – The Winchester
02-04 – New York, NY – The Loft at City Winery
02-05 – Boston, MA – City Winery
02-06 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall
02-07 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head on Stage
02-08 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House
02-10 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery
02-11 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater
02-13 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room
02-14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement
02-16 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
02-17 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
02-18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
02-20 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad
02-21 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room
02-22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Whisky