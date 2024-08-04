Guitarist Marty Friedman Announces Winter 2025 Tour Dates

Home News Alana Overton August 4th, 2024 - 7:59 PM

Guitarist Marty Friedman is set to hit the road again, delighting fans by announcing his highly anticipated Winter 2025 tour. Known for his virtuosity playing and creative style, Friedman has crafted a tour schedule that promises to showcase his unparalleled talent and electrifying stage presence. The tour will span multiple cities, bringing his signature sound to audiences across the country. With a career that has continually pushed the boundaries of rock and metal, Friedman’s upcoming tour is poised to be a highlight of the concert season, offering an unforgettable experience for music lovers and guitar enthusiasts alike.

Starting in Winter of 2025, on January 25, 2025 Marty Friedman plans to tour then ending it on February 22, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

‘Live Drama 2025’ Marty Friedman Tour

01-25 – Las Vegas, NV – Count’s Vamp’d

01-27 – Denver, CO – HQ Live

01-29 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

01-30 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater

01-31 – Westland, MI – Token Lounge

02-01 – Columbus, OH – The King of Clubs

02-02 – Cleveland, OH – The Winchester

02-04 – New York, NY – The Loft at City Winery

02-05 – Boston, MA – City Winery

02-06 – Derry, NH – Tupelo Music Hall

02-07 – Annapolis, MD – Ram’s Head on Stage

02-08 – Pawling, NY – Daryl’s House

02-10 – Philadelphia, PA – City Winery

02-11 – Leesburg, VA – Tally Ho Theater

02-13 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

02-14 – Nashville, TN – The Basement

02-16 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at House of Blues

02-17 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

02-18 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

02-20 – Albuquerque, NM – Launch Pad

02-21 – Phoenix, AZ – Rhythm Room

02-22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Whisky