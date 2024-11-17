Björk Replicates Extinct Animal Calls in “Nature Manifesto” Sound Installation at the Centre Pompidou

Home News Lauren Rettig November 17th, 2024 - 3:20 PM

Icelandic singer-songwriter Björk has just announced that she has collaborated with IRCAM in creating “Nature Manifesto,” a sound installation at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. The singer posted a statement to her social media accounts signed by herself and Centre curator Aleph Molinari.

By using AI software, the eclectic songstress and the music organization created an immersive experience that “gives endangered and extinct animals a voice by merging their sounds with our words.”

The installation is located within the escalator of the museum, also known as the “caterpillar.” Björk and Molinari stated they wanted to “remind citizens of the raw vitality of endangered creatures.” The pair say that “Even though you are restlessly traveling between floors whilst listening to this soundpiece, the tone of animals’ voices hopefully builds a sonic bridge towards the listeners.”

Björk and Molinari claim that they did not “only want to talk the talk” but also “walk the walk” and have teamed up with young environmentalists from France and Iceland; details on this campaign have yet to be announced.

Björk has evidently been working on this exhibit for a while; her last release was her 2023 collaboration with Rosalía titled “Oral,” and “Victimhood” and “fossora” before the collaboration.

With the teaser trailers posted to Björk’s Instagram account, fans have been eagerly awaiting what comes next from the powerhouse songstress. Several fans have been leaving supportive comments on the post, with one saying “Always love a good Björk metamorphosis.”