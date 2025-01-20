Bruce Springsteen Appears At Light Of Day Benefit Show For Surprise Performance

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 6:16 PM

According to nme.com, Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at Light Of Day Benefit’s 25th anniversary concert over the weekend. The annual music event, which raises money to support research into Parkinson’s disease, took place on January 18. Jesse Malin, Willie Nile and Joe Grushecky were among the performers at Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey, before Springsteen showed up to surprise the audience in his home state.

The concert marked one of Malin’s first performances since he suffered a spinal stroke in 2023 that left him partially paralyzed Malin announced Springsteen’s arrival, by saying: “We actually met at Light of Day, my first time playing these things. We met in the green room. Wherever he is, let’s bring him out. Bruce, where are you?” The two then performed their 2007 collaborative track, ‘Broken Radio.’

From there, Springsteen went on to play a string of his own hits, including “Darkness On The Edge of Town,” “The Promised Land” “Pink Cadillac” and the event’s namesake “Light Of Day,” which he wrote for Joan Jett and Michael J. Fox for the 1987 film of the same name.