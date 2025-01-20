Billy Gibbons Shares Energetic New Single “Livin’ It Up Down In Texas”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 20th, 2025 - 5:43 PM

Concord Records has announced the release of “Livin’ It Up Down In Texas,” which is a new track by Billy Gibbons that was previewed earlier this month in an episode of the hit Paramount+ series Landman. The song was written by the ZZ Top founder and frontman along with Landman stars Billy Bob Thornton (Tommy Norris) and Mark Collie (Sherriff Walt Joeberg.)

Gibbons and Thornton have been friends for many years. The latter, an Academy Award and Golden Globes winner, had decades ago been a member of Tres Hombres, which is a ZZ Top tribute band where he played drums. Billy Gibbons cited them as “The best little cover band in Texas.”

Thornton co-founded The Boxmasters in 2007 and toured with them as recently as this past fall. Mark Collie, likewise, has pursued a career in music with numerous country chart recordings to his credit as well as his having written songs for Aaron Tippin, Alabama, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw and other artists.

While talking about “Livin’ It Up Down In Texas,” Gibbons said: “It seemed really natural to team up with Billy Bob and Mark to write a song for Landman. ‘Livin’ It Up Down In Texas’ isn’t, per se, autobiographical, but does encapsulate the oil-stained Lone Star lifestyle as seen each week in the series.”

