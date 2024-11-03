Billy Gibbons Announces Winter 2025 Solo Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson November 3rd, 2024 - 5:55 PM

Photo Credit: Conny Chavez

According to Loudwire, Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top will be doing a solo tour. Gibbons and the BFG’s tour will feature bassist Elwood Francis and begin with a concert in Honolulu, Hawaii, then end with a show in Bristol, TN.

Tickets for these shows went on sale November 1st and more information on them can be found on Gibbon’s website.

These shows come before the kick-off of ZZ Top’s Elevation Tour, starting in March 2025. Dates for the Elevation tour run into November and tickets are also already on sale via ZZ Top’s website.

This tour comes after Gibbons played the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic “Simple Man” with Slash, Miles Kennedy and Gov’t Mule, in December. ZZ Top as a whole was also connected to Lynyrd Skynyrd, as they toured together earlier this year.

Billy F. Gibbons and the BFGs Tour Dates



1/17-20/25 – Blue Note Hawaii – Honolulu, HI

1/21-24/25 – Blue Note Napa – Napa, CA

1/25/25 – Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City – Cathedral City, CA

1/26/25 – Musical Instrument Museum – Phoenix, AZ

1/28/25 – Vilar Performing Arts Center – Beaver Creek, CO

1/31/25 – The Pageant – St. Louis, MO

2/1/25 – Park West – Chicago, IL

2/2/25 – House of Blues – Cleveland

2/4/25 – Jergel’s Rhythm Grille – Warrendale, PA

2/6/25 – Kentucky Theatre – Lexington, KY

2/7/25 – The Paramount Theater – Charlottesville, VA

2/8/25 – Borgata Theater – Atlantic City, NJ

2/10/25 – The Bardavon 1869 Opera House – Poughkeepsie, NY

2/12/25 – The Music Hall – Portsmouth, NH

2/13/25 – The Cabot – Beverly, MA

2/14/25 – Ridgefield Playhouse – Ridgefield, CT

2/15/25 – Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center – Great Barrington, MA

2/19/25 – The Birchmere – Alexandria, VA

2/20/25 – Paramount Bristol – Bristol, TN