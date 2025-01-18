Wife of As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Issues Statement Following Additional Video Leaks

Home News Cristian Garcia January 18th, 2025 - 9:06 PM

The wife of Tim Lambesis, frontman of the metalcore band As I Lay Dying, has issued a statement addressing the recent controversy surrounding her husband. This follows the release of additional leaked videos that have sparked public outrage and reignited discussions about Lambesis’s past and his behavior.

In the videos, which surfaced earlier this week, Lambesis is seen allegedly engaging in actions that have raised legal and ethical concerns. While the specific details of the videos have not been publicly disclosed, sources familiar with the matter claim they portray incidents that could cast further scrutiny of the musician’s character and past decisions.

The videos have triggered a wave of backlash on social media, with fans and critics alike questioning Lambesis’s integrity. The musician has faced significant controversy in the past, including his 2014 conviction for attempting to solicit the murder of his then-wife, a crime for which he served time in prison.

In a written statement shared via her representative, Lambesis’s wife expressed her thoughts on the situation:

“It is deeply distressing to see these videos and to witness the harm they may cause not only to our family but also to others impacted by the events they depict. I want to make it clear that the well-being of our family is my top priority. While I am choosing not to comment on the specifics at this time, I am committed to seeking the truth and supporting all necessary steps toward accountability where it is due.”

She continued, “I urge everyone to approach these developments with caution and remember that there are always multiple sides to every story. My focus remains on healing and protecting those closest to me.” (via Loudwire).

Lambesis has yet to publicly address the new leaks, and representatives of the musician have not responded to requests for comments. However, sources close to the situation claim that the videos are part of an ongoing legal dispute involving the Lambesis family.

Fans of As I Lay Dying have been divided in their response, with some defending Lambesis and others expressing their disappointment. The band, known for its influential role in the metalcore scene, has weathered years of turbulence due to Lambesis’s actions.

Legal experts have noted that while the leaked videos may not directly implicate Lambesis in new criminal behavior, their release could have significant implications for his public image and ongoing legal matters.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat