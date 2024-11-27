As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Issues Statement Regarding Domestic Violence As Videos Surface

Home News Sydney Cook November 27th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Disturbing new footage has emerged online depicting As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis in alleged heated exchanges with his wife, Dany Norris. The videos, which have sparked widespread attention, show alleged intense moments of conflict between the couple, leading to public controversy.

One video, filmed in a bedroom, shows Lambesis allegedly engaging in a visibly tense conversation with his wife. Although there is no audio, the footage captures the singer allegedly shouting at Norris, getting in her face, and making aggressive gestures before retreating to bang his head and punch his arms. He is later seen noticing a camera on the nightstand and turning it away.

A second video, taken on an outdoor porch, shows Lambesis allegedly overturning a table during an argument, followed by an emotional exchange where he professes his love while Norris attempts to walk away. In this video, which includes audio, Lambesis allegedly punches himself as Norris begs him to stop.

In response to the circulation of the videos, Lambesis issued a statement claiming that the altercations were a result of retaliation after he filed for divorce. He alleges a pattern of verbal and mental abuse from Norris, stating he had taken the “much needed and overdue step” of leaving her.

Lambesis writes in an Instagram post, “There is currently a restraining order and a domestic violence investigation being filed against Dany Norris (formerly Lambesis). Anything she is saying now is to distract people away from that to instead focus on my own inappropriate (but not illegal) reactions to these anxiety inducing interactions. This woman assaulted me and verbally/mentally abused me over 3 years. I took the much needed and overdue step to leave her yesterday by delivering divorce papers. That is the reason there have been attempts at retaliation toward me online today that pale in comparison to what will really be the focus of the courts.

The following evidences are part of the case:

• multiple videos of her assaulting me

• videos of her chasing me around the house with a knife or scissors

• video of her insisting that I delete all other accounts of her physically assaulting me under threat of her knocking me out with a weapon held over my head

• photos of a black-eye she gave me with witness accounts of the event

• witness accounts of me being threatened if I try to leave, even temporarily

I’m certain she will counter by trying to expose my anxiety filled reactions and defenses, but please remember that reacting in panic by hurting myself is far different than what I’ve listed above. The timing of these public attacks online are because I served her with divorce papers yesterday after many days of her pleading for me stay while also flipping back and forth to attempting to exert abusive control. This is blatantly a retaliation for me finally leaving a relationship I should have run from a long time ago.”

Norris has since denied the abuse allegations, calling them “completely false” and asking for privacy during this difficult time.