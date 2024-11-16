Drummer Brandon Short Leaves Tim Lambesis-Led Austrian Death Machine Following As I Lay Dying Band Member Departures

Home News Cristian Garcia November 16th, 2024 - 6:59 PM

Brandon Short, drummer for the thrash metal band Austrian Death Machine has officially announced his departure from the band. Short said that he is stepping away as it is necessary for his mental health and personal beliefs, particularly considering recent events involving Tim Lambesis and their mutual band As I Lay Dying, following the recent exit of all his bandmates.

Short reflected on the emotional difficulty of this decision, noting the being in a part of a project he once admired deeply has been a profound experience for him. However, he indicated that the situation had become untenable. Short says ultimately his integrity and character felt comprised amid the developments he witnessed, leading to a loss of trust and his decision to leave.

In a post from Instagram, Short has elaborated more on his decision to leave Austrian

Death Machine:

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step away from Austrian Death Machine. For the sake of my mental well-being and personal beliefs, and in light of the recent developments surrounding the As I Lay Dying camp and Tim, this has become an inevitable step for me. Although it feels necessary, it’s one I made after deep reflection as these events began to unravel. . . I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who enjoyed my drumming on Austrian Death Machine’s latest album—it was a project I poured so much effort and pride into. To all who supported me and came out to the shows in Europe, thank you for being part of that incredible experience.

Here’s to embracing new adventures and creating even more music that resonates. The best is yet to come!”

