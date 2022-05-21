The Wombats Release Interactive New Music Video Game Inspired By “This Car Drives All By Itself”

Home News Mohammad Halim May 21st, 2022 - 2:39 PM

The crazy rock band The Wombats are going up and beyond to learn how to engage more with their audience. The rise of video games is only getting steeper, with games such as Fortnite and Mario Kart now dominating the nation, that it only makes sense for the rock band to go to the video game route for their fans.

According to NME, The Wombats have teamed up with Be-Games to create the first ever music video game. The mobile game is inspired by the band’s hit song “This Car Drives All By Itself” which is taken from their number one album Fix Yourself, Not The World .The game takes inspiration from the official music video. In the game, you pick your character from the band- Matthew Murphy, Tord Overlord, or Dan The Man.

The objective of the game is to avoid tracks and obstacles as you try to make it to the concert. The tracks in the game are taken from where the band has performed, all across the globe.

The CEO of Bee-Hookd Digital, Jam Allison, stated why combining music with video games is a clever idea, “Be-Games are pioneering music video games to offer fans and artists the best of both worlds. A playable music video on the App Stores opens up an ever growing mobile gaming space which boasted over 2.6 billion players last year.”

The player sees themselves racing against other players across different tracks such as France or the UK, while giant octopi and billboards of The Wombats zoom by the screen.