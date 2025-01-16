Girl Talk Teams Up With T-Pain & Yaeji For Collaborative New Single “Believe In Ya”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2025 - 2:59 PM

Today, producer Girl Talk brings together Grammy award winning artist T-Pain and experimental pop innovator Yaeji for a new single, “Believe in Ya.” Known for meticulously combining disparate musical elements into a cohesive whole, Girl Talk merges contrasting styles into tight symbiosis for this unlikely all-star pairing. Built around cut-up samples from Change’s iconic early 80’s disco track, “Hold Tight,” with a touch of French House influence, “Believe In Ya” has a looping, hypnotic appeal that builds subtle tension until it’s relieved by an infectious turnaround.

“Believe in Ya” is the second collaboration between Girl Talk and T-Pain following 2019’s “Getcha Roll On.” “T-Pain is a living legend, and an absolute master of his craft. It was an honor to make music with him again,” comments Girl Talk. “I was excited about getting T-Pain on some sample-based production. He has such a distinctive vocal style, and I wanted to put it into a complimentary but unique musical environment. I wanted to give him a different sound, something that takes elements from the past but transforms it into a modern style.”

The producer adds: “Once the T-Pain parts were finished, I thought it would be amazing to have Yaeji on the song. Her vocal style is obviously really different from T-Pain, and I loved how it worked as a contrasting element. Yaeji also provided the synth part that we ended up using as an outro.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna