Girl Talk Announces Fall & Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

Pennsylvania-based DJ and producer Gregg Gillis, professionally known as Girl Talk, has announced his forthcoming fall and winter 2022 tour dates. The trek will feature more than a dozen shows across the U.S.

Girl Talk will kick off the tour with a show in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Brooklyn Bowl on September 16. He will then play a show in Richmond, Virginia at The National on September 23 before making an appearance at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware on the 25th. He will take a break in October before starting up again with a show in Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live on November 3. From there Gillis will visit Michigan, Indiana, Oklahoma, Texas, California, Florida and Georgia. The trek will come to an end in Nashville, Tennessee at Marathon Music Works on December 17.

Gillis just ended his spring 2022 tour dates back in April featuring support from Hugh Augustine. His collaborative album with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA entitled Full Court Press was released on April 8. He recently released an acapella version of the album for free download alongside a remixed version of “Ain’t No Fun.”

Girl Talk Fall & Winter 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

9/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

9/23 – Richmond, VA @ The National

9/25 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

11/3 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

11/4 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

11/5 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

11/10 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/11- Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/17 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/19 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

12/9 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

12/10 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

12/15 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

12/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

12/17 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna