Capitol Hill Block Party Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Show Me The Body, Kaytranada, Girl Talk & More

Home News James Reed March 5th, 2024 - 5:19 PM

Seattle’s Capitol Hill Block Party has confirmed the list for its 2024, edition which happens July 19-21. This year is led by Kaytranada, Kim Petras and Still Woozy, and the lineup also includes Girl Talk, Slow Pulp, Show Me the Body, Frost Children, Nourished by Time and more.

Three-day general admission and VIP passes for Capitol Hill Block Party are on presale today at 9 AM Pacific, with the public on-sale beginning on Friday, March 8 at 9 AM Pacific. Check out the full lineup below.

Other festival performers include Cannons, Elderbrook, Chappell Roan, Becky Hill, COBRAH, The Beaches, Mindchatter, Flyana Boss, Joey Valence & Brae, Vandelux, Tkay Maidza, BUNT, Dreamer Isioma, Late Night Drive Home, Corook, Annie DiRusso, Vansire, Alice Longyu Gao, METTE, Maeta, Fiji Blue, Carol Ades, chokecherry, THEM, Akira Galaxy, Cherry Ferrari, LIVt, Princess Pulpit, Oblé Reed, TeZATalks, Juliette, King Sheim, Jaiden Grayson, The Rayes, Tinsley, Anna Thompson, Linda From Work, Aryana León, Jaywop, Instant Crush, Zookraught, Nobi and the Force, Seiichi, Lovely Colours, Balcony Bridge, Mold mom, Dark Chisme, Camille, Swamp wife, Fleetwood Snack, Terra Nobody, Jaymyloni, Power Strip, Blksknn, Jna, Warren Dunes, Saint Deon, FCON, Caspian Coberly, Sister Swimmer