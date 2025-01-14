Trentemoller Announces Winter 2025 U.S.Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 14th, 2025 - 3:12 PM

Next month, Copenhagen’s Trentemøller will embark on a North American tour, which will begin on February 5, with a stop at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg. From there, Trentemøller will be stopping in Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The upcoming tour dates come in support of last year’s Dreamweaver, which was released through In My Room. For tickets and more information, click here.

Dreamweaver is an absolutely lush endeavor that demands to be heard live. The chronology of its 10 songs are an immersive experience with repeated listens promising new rewards from geysers of white noise propelling songs, to jarring otic dissonance playing against honeyed vocals and jangling guitar bends that are blanketed in tidepools of reverb.

With Icelandic singer Disa along for the, her contributions sit in the balance between vocal performance and instrumentation. The album’s singles provide a perfect preview for the rest of the music that is being held within. The nylon string-led opening track, “A Different Light,” contains many of Trentemøller’s trademarks that explores dichotomies, musical shadowplay, Nordic frigidity and warm waves.

Trentemøller Tour Dates

2/5 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

2/6 – Toronto, CA – Axis Club

2/7 – Chicago, IL – Outset

2/9 – Vancouver, CA – Rickshaw Theatre

2/10 – Seattle, WA – Neumos

2/12 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

2/14 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex