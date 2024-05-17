Trentemøller Announces New Album Dreamweaver For September 2024 Release, Shares Lead Single “A Different Light”

Home News Skyy Rincon May 17th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Danish producer and multi-instrumentalist Anders Trentemøller has returned with the announcement of a brand new studio album Dreamweaver which is set to arrive on September 13 via In My Room. Trentemøller has also shared the lead single from the record entitled, “A Different Light” featuring Icelandic vocalist Disa.

Talking about the sonic exploration of the single, Trentemøller commented, “The acoustic guitar gave me the exact sense of fragility and presence that I thought the song deserves. At the same time, I wanted to play with both acoustic and electronic; to get the guitar to weave in and out of the synth role that is introduced in the middle of the track. I feel the interplay between these two worlds gave the song an extra dimension.”

Speaking on the lyrical inspiration behind the track, Trentemøller offered, “The song considers themes of longing, healing, and the need for personal transformation. It’s also about confusion and unresolved feelings that happen during any metamorphosis. I try to reflect on the transient nature of dreams, loss, and love. At the same time I recognize, and even embrace that this is part of being a human.”

Dreamweaver serves as the follow up to Trentemøller’s 2022 record Memoria which was supported with a North American tour back in Fall of that year. Sonically, the upcoming record takes on a more psychedelic form of dark wave and dream pop than was present in the latter album, making it an exciting new venture for the beloved producer.

Dreamweaver Tracklist

1. A Different Light

2. Nightfall

3. Dreamweavers

4. I Give My Tears

5. Behind My Eyes

6. Hollow

7. Empty Beaches

8. In A Storm

9. Winter’s Ghost

10. Closure