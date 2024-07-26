Trentemøller Shares Ethereal New Single & Video “Nightfall”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 26th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Danish producer and multi-instrumentalist Anders Trentemøller has returned with a brand new single “Nightfall” alongside an equally ethereal music video. The track follows previously released songs “A Different Light” and “Dreamweavers.” The trio of singles serve as previews of Trentemøller’s new studio album Dreamweaver which is set to arrive on September 13 via In My Room.

“Nightfall” is the most explorative of the singles thus far, unafraid to venture away from traditional song structure in terms of arrangement with the bridge appearing later on the track then what it usually expected. Trentemøller carefully weaves in electronics with vocal melodies and guitars, playing with genre, blending it while simultaneously dissecting it, breaking it down into an ethereal listening experience which will have listeners hitting replay.

Lyrically, throughout the album, Trentemøller’s feelings take center stage, exploring “themes of longing, healing, and the need for personal transformation.” He continued with, “It’s also about confusion and unresolved feelings that happen during any metamorphosis. I try to reflect on the transient nature of dreams, loss, and love. At the same time I recognize, and even embrace that this is part of being a human.”

Dreamweaver serves as the follow up to Trentemøller’s 2022 record Memoria which was supported with a North American tour back in Fall of that year. Sonically, the upcoming record takes on a more psychedelic form of dark wave and dream pop than was present in the latter album, making it an exciting new venture for the beloved producer.