Elements Music & Arts Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Bonobo, Diplo and Bob Moses

While the EDM Elements Music & Arts Festival was originally planned for 2020 and then couldn’t happen for obvious reasons, the festival management announced the 2021 Lineup. Both years’ lineups are pretty similar, with only a few changes. The festival promises performances of over 70 EDM artists but also an activity-filled time for the Labor Day weekend, September 3-6, 2021, in Lakewood, PA.

The festival includes a massive lineup of EDM artists like Diplo, Bonobo, Bob Moses, GRiZ, Ganja White Night, Claude VonStroke, TOKiMONSTA, Chris Lake, and many others. As the festival is meant to represent the different elements of the world, so every stage is named after an element, Fire, Water, Air and Earth.

Besides being a music festival, Elements will offer their festival-goers a variety of activities to participate in and to experience. Elements will feature a “Luminocity Psychedelic Forest” that looks like it’s been taken out of a glow-in-dark Alice in Wonderland poster. To combat the heat in September, the festival also contains “The Magical Foam Experince,” which is simply said, a giant foam party. Still, the great thing about it is, the foam will be ecologically conscious. Elements will have arts and crafts installations as well. The festival also promises secret performances. If the party gets too wild, daily wellness and mediation classes are available to the guests. At the end of the festival, a “Viking Funeral” or burning ceremony a la Burning Man will conclude the experience that is Element Music & Arts Festival. The management describes the “Viking Funeral.”

as a symbolic event “with a vessel where you can drop in a piece of yourself you are ready to move on from in your next chapter.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now, and they seem to sell fast. You can order them here.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi