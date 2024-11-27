The Weeknd Officially Announces New Album Hurry Up Tomorrow For January 2025 Release, Announces Special One-Night Only Rose Bowl Concert

Home News Sydney Cook November 27th, 2024 - 4:53 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Diamond-certified artist The Weeknd has revealed the release date for his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, set to drop on January 24, 2025. The album marks the conclusion of a trilogy that began with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM in 2022. In a groundbreaking achievement, The Weeknd was also announced this week as the first artist ever to have 22 songs surpass 1 billion streams each on Spotify.

To celebrate the album’s release, The Weeknd will host a one-night-only performance at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, on Saturday, January 25, 2025. The event promises a breathtaking in-the-round production, with the stage sprawling across the stadium floor.

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, December 2, at 10 a.m. PST through TheWeeknd.com.

Fans can also snag exclusive merchandise starting today on XO.STORE, including pre-orders for vinyl, box sets and signed CDs. Among the standout items is a limited-edition Frank Miller LP. Other highlights include the Standard and Sorayama Album Box Sets, each featuring a Hurry Up Tomorrow t-shirt and CD. These exclusive bundles will be available only through Cyber Monday.

The finalized tracklist for “HURRY UP TOMORROW” has not released, but here is a list of confirmed songs so far: