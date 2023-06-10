The Weeknd Presents “The Lure” and “World Class Sinner” From Hbo Original Series The Idol

Home News Diana Bello June 10th, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Press release from Republic Records Media, The Weeknd which is part of the series The Idol and HBO original series has just a day ago released new music for the HBO series. The two songs for the series are “The Lure” and “World Class Singer”, both of which were released on The Weeknd’s youtube channel. These two songs have gained a lot of views and positive comments from fans that are loving the two songs from The Weeknd. One song especially gained lots of love from fans is “World Class Sinner/ I’m a Freak” That song which was sung by Lily-Rose Depp which is the main protagonist of The Idol, shows her hidden talent which is singing, a song that even though sang by her still has the same style and tone as if were sang by The Weeknd.