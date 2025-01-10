The Hellacopters Share Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Do You Feel Normal”

Home News Catalina Martello January 10th, 2025 - 8:52 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The rock’n’roll band, The Hellacopters, have released a new single, “Do You Feel Normal,” from their upcoming album Overdriver. Overdriver is set to be released on January 31, 2025. Along with this exciting single, The Hellacopters have also released an enchanting video.

The press release commented on the new song saying that it is one of the most uplifting songs on the album despite the contrast in lyrics. “Do You Feel Normal” opening lyrics are,”Do you feel like the stranger passing by/ Or are you just a little stranger all the while?” These lyrics are profound and make listeners think about themselves. The lyrics continue, “There’s a common folk appeal/ But you have secrets to conceal/ So tell me how does it make you feel?” The trend continues with intense lyrics.

On the other hand, the video is nothing short of exciting. Bright colors, fog, and spinning visuals match the uplifting tempo of the song. It seems as if the band is on a boardwalk and performing inside one of the rides. The spinning visuals and lights can be seen as a contrast to the lyrics, but it also amplifies the confusion that a person might feel when debating the topics brought up within the lyrics. The chorus of the song repeats the title, “Do you feel normal?/ Do you feel normal?/ Do you feel normal?/ Now do you?” This is again challenging how a person views their personality and encourages the listeners to reflect on themselves.

Fans are excited for the new album, especially after listening to the new single. You can pre-order the new album here and the track list is below and includes links to listen to singles that have been released.