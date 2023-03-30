Madlib Says He Is Finishing New Mac Miller Album

Home News Roy Lott March 30th, 2023 - 8:42 AM

In an interview with Sway In The Morning, Madlib sat down for a rare broadcast interview and revealed that he is working on a new album of music featuring the late Mac Miller. He notes that this has been in the works for some time, but is now finishing it up. Miller’s estate has his blessing for the album’s release.

Madlib also mentions in the interview that he is working on an Erykah Badu album, which a release date will be announced at a later date. He last released the collaborative album “Sound Of Ancestors” with Four Tet in 2021. Since the album, he has worked with Logic, Declaime, Open Mike Eagle, Fly Anakin and Black Star. He is set to release an album with Meyhem Lauren and DJ Muggs called Champagne for Breakfast on April 7.