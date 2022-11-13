Andy Bell Shares Heartwarming Video For New Single “She Calls The Tune”

Home News Katherine Gilliam November 13th, 2022 - 8:00 PM

Ride’s Andy Bell has just shared a heartwarming video for the acoustic version of his new song “She Calls The Tune,” taken straight from The Grounding Process EP, the second of three EPs released periodically featuring an array of bonus material such as remixes, acoustic versions and covers of songs that inspired Bell’s more recent album Flicker, Bell’s second album released earlier this year on January 28, 2022. The third and final EP, Untitled Film Stills, the final part of this monumental trilogy, will be “released on 25th November and features covers of songs that inspired Flicker by Yoko Ono (‘Listen, The Snow Is Falling’), The Kinks (‘The Way Love Used To Be’), Arthur Russell (‘Our Last Night Together’) and Pentangle (‘Light Flight’).”

Bell’s “She Calls The Tune” showcases a video reminiscent of the softhearted simplicity of childhood belongings as the camera focuses on red-rimmed sunglasses and discarded Build-a-Bears with a filter of looping vibrating hearts as Bell sings about the feeling of questioning and hell-bent longing that accompanies an inability to address a pain that only a certain girl could ever hope to heal.

According to Bell, “She Calls The Tune’ was the first song I wrote after I joined Oasis, ending a period of writer’s block which I had started going through some time in 1999. The ’90s had caught up with me, and I ended up moving to Sweden, seriously considering leaving music behind and becoming a full-time dad. Then a quite random series of events happened, and I ended up being invited to join Oasis, which lifted me right out of the doldrums and gave me a brand-new lease of life…The song is all about getting over writer’s block! Its very first performance was to an audience of Liam Gallagher, Gem Archer, and Richard Ashcroft in a Milan hotel room. No pressure! I don’t think I ever saw it as an Oasis song, it’s very introspective, but I have them to thank for the fact that I was able to write songs again at all.”

Watch the video below.

Andy Bell last released an album titled Pattern Recognition in September 2021 under the alias GLOK.

Andy Bell also shared a Skywalker EP with a colorful music video for his title track, “Skywalker,” in February 2021.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva