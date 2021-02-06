Ride’s Andy Bell Shares New Skywalker EP Accompanied By Colorful Music Video For Title Track

Home News Ariel King February 6th, 2021 - 9:03 PM

Andy Bell, lead singer for the band Ride, has shared a new EP titled Skywalker, filled with remixes of his single “Skywalker.” The track first appeared on his debut solo album The View from Halfway Down, which had been released last year. The EP features an edited version of the track, an acoustic version and a remix by Pye Corner Audio.

Along with the release of the EP, Bell has shared a music video for “Skywalker.” Incorporating colorful hues, the video focuses on various women wearing eye-catching jewelry while the instrumentals deliver steady drums and sweet strums. Bell’s deep voice hums under the instrumentals as the two actresses, Isobel Greslow and Matilda Reid, look into the camera. Reid directed the music video alongside Jean De Oliveira, the visuals bringing the trippy guitar riffs to life.

With Ride, Bell released the album This is Not a Safe Place in 2019, which was reimagined by Pêtr Aleksänder in 2020. The band shared the singles “Repetition” and “Future Love” ahead of their last album, which had been preceded by 2018’s Tomorrow’s Shore.

As a solo artist, Bell released the single “Plastic Bag” in 2019. The single was later followed by “Love Comes in Waves” and “Cherry Cola,” which would both eventually appear on his solo debut which had been released this past October. “Skywalker” comes as the third single from Bell’sThe View from Halfway Down.

<a href="https://andybell.bandcamp.com/album/skywalker">Skywalker by Andy Bell</a>

Photo credit: Owen Ela