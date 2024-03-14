Ride Share Reflective New Single “Monaco”

Home News Jocelyn Paymer March 14th, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Photo Credit is Ekaterina Gorbacheva

English rock band, Ride, has just released a new single titled “Monaco” off their upcoming album Interplay. Ride has previously released tracks “Peace Sign” and “Last Frontier” off of this same album.

“Monaco” initially greets the ears of the listener with synthesized chords and a jumpy drum beat when they first play this song. A twinkly underlick starts the song off before the main vocalist, Mark Gardener, comes in with a musical phrase that compliments the instrumental beneath it. A mixture of rock, shoegaze, and electronic elements are combined to create “Monaco,” a catchy and exciting tune. Gardener states, “The song is a reflection on this feeling of how we’re all being smashed to pieces and under pressure constantly financially.” This can be heard within the controlled chaos of the song and lyrics that discuss the pressure and the reality of living in a capitalistic society. Gardener also tells us that this track gets its name from earlier Ox4 Sound sessions where demos the band created were named after different places. Various jams and ideas were created during these sessions.

“Monaco” leaves listeners ready for more from Ride’s upcoming album Interplay.

