Chris Stapleton Announces Summer & Fall 2025 ‘All-American Road Show’ Tour Dates

According to brooklynvegan.com, Chris Stapleton‘s All-American Road Show tour will keep rolling into 2025 because the artist has announced new U.S. dates for this year, which start in June and run through October. Nikki Lane, Brittney Spencer, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Maggie Rose, The War & Treaty, Grace Potter, Allen Stone and Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives each open select shows dates.

The tour includes a Long Island show at UBS Arena on July 23 and an New York City show at Madison Square Garden on July 25, both with Grace Potter. Tickets to those and all dates go onsale January 17, at 10 a.m. local time, with various presales starting on January 14, at 10 a.m. local time by clicking here.

According to consequence.net, Stapleton’s most recent album, Higher, was released in 2023 and the artist will open the year in Australia and New Zealand. For tickets and more information for those dates, visit here.

All-American Road ShowTour Dates

6/4 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena †

6/7 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena ‡

6/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena +

6/18 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum ^

6/20 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena ^

6/27 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre #

7/11 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ‡

7/12 – Milwaukee, WI – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

7/23 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

7/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

8/1 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center **

8/8 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena ‡‡

8/15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena **

10/10 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

* = w/ Marcus King

† = w/ Nikki Lane

‡ = w/ Brittney Spencer

+ = w/ Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

^ = w/ Maggie Rose

# = w/ The War & Treaty

~ = w/ Grace Potter

* = w/ Allen Stone

‡‡ = w/ Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz