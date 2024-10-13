Chris Stapleton Brings Willie Nelson Onstage For a Joint Performance at Austin City Limits Weekend Two

Home News Lauren Rettig October 13th, 2024 - 3:36 PM

On Friday, October 11, Chris Stapleton was headlining weekend two of the Austin City Limits Fest, just before hitting the road again for the UK leg of his All-American Road Show Tour. Not only did Stapleton deliver a powerful and energetic performance, but he also brought Willie Nelson onstage for the tracks “Whiskey River” – a song the two previously performed together at Nelson’s 2023 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame – and “Bloody Mary Morning.” Watch fan footage below:





Brooklyn Vegan reports that Nelson will remain in Austin for Austin City Limits’ 50th Birthday Bash, happening on Thursday, October 17 at the Long Center Lawn on the anniversary of the taping of the pilot episode, with Asleep at the Wheel. While registration to attend is now closed, the event will be available to stream beginning at 7 PM CT, with highlights airing on ACL in 2025.

Nelson covered The Flaming Lips’ “Do You Realize?” in September and announced a new album (Last Leaf on the Tree) to be released in November of this year; meanwhile Stapleton released a music video for “Think I’m In Love With You” back in September and is still on tour as of right now. Information on Stapleton’s UK and Australia tour dates can be found on his website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Stapleton (@chrisstapleton)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz