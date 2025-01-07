Duane Davis’ Attorney Files For Dismissal Of Tupac Murder Case Arguing Violation Of Constitutional Rights

Home News Cait Stoddard January 7th, 2025 - 12:31 PM

According to pitchfork.com, a lawyer for Duane Davis, the man who is charged for allegedly murdering Tupac Shakur, has filed a motion to dismiss the case, The Associated Press reports. Carl Arnold, Davis’ attorney, argues that the delay in prosecution and the apparent waiving of prior immunity agreements violate his client’s constitutional rights.

Davis, who has been behind bars since his arrest in 2023, claims he was granted immunity after confessing to a role in the alleged homicide during a 2008 investigation. Arnold said in a news release: “The prosecution has failed to justify a decades-long delay that has irreversibly prejudiced my client. Moreover, the failure to honor immunity agreements undermines the criminal justice system’s integrity and seriously questions this prosecution.”

The case’s most recent revival was launched on the basis of what prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo has called “voluminous” evidence indicating that Davis allegedly fire the shots that killed Tupac, which Davis, who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, denies. He says his descriptions of orchestrating the drive-by shooting, including in his own memoir, were allegedly “done for entertainment purposes and to make money,” The AP notes. At present, the trial is still set to go ahead on March 17.