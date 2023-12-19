Home News Cait Stoddard December 19th, 2023 - 12:43 PM

According to yahoo.com, Duane “Keefe D” Davis has allegedly been denied bail since he was allegedly first arrested and allegedly charged with the alleged connection to the alleged killing of Tupac Shakur 27 years prior. Last week Davis‘s lawyers allegedly filed a motion to allegedly request that Davis should allegedly be released while waiting for the alleged pending trial, which is scheduled to begin on June 3. The alleged mention allegedly states: “Duane should not be denied bail in this case. It cannot be said that the proof is evident and the presumption great that Duane is guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Shakur. This Court should release Duane on house arrest with electronic monitoring pending trial.”

Davis is allegedly being represented by special public defenders Robert Arroyo and Charles Cano. Davis allegedly and previously lost a bid to allegedly hire Ross Goodman, who is a private defense attorney. The alleged bail request allegedly urges the court to allegedly set an alleged amount of no more than $100,000 on the basis that an “astounding amount of hearsay and speculative testimony” emerged during grand jury proceedings.

The lawyers also allegedly pushed back on state reliance on excerpts from Compton Street Legend, which is the memoir Davis published in 2019, by allegedly claiming Davis’s words were simply “entertainment.”

“The truthfulness of the content of the interviews was never verified. The book and interviews were done for entertainment purposes and to make money from a situation that Kading and others had already profited from. The book essentially solidified his involvement in the shooting, which police in Las Vegas and Los Angeles have been investigating for nearly three decades. They also maintained that Davis has “moved on from his old lifestyle.”

Davis is allegedly former street gang leader who has allegedly pleaded not guilty back in November and while police allegedly do not suspect that Davis was the alleged triggerman, he is allegedly being positioned as the leader of the alleged group that carried out the rapper’s alleged murder. Of the suspects in the case, which allegedly includes Davis’s nephew Orlando Anderson, Terry Brown, and Deandrae Smith, Davis is allegedly the only surviving individual. Las Vegas prosecutors allegedly are not seeking the death penalty for Davis, who could allegedly spend the rest of his life in prison if convicted.