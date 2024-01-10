Duane Davis’ Bail Set At $750,000 In Tupac Murder Case Following House Arrest Approval

Home News Roy Lott January 10th, 2024 - 5:05 PM

A judge has set bail on Tuesday at $750,000 for former Los Angeles-area gang leader Duane Davis. Davis is being charged with orchestrating the killing of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur in 1996 and said he can serve house arrest with electronic monitoring ahead of his trial in June.

Court-appointed attorneys for Duane “Keffe D” Davis told The Associated Press after the hearing in Las Vegas that they believe he can post bail. They had asked for bail of not more than $100,000.

“We believe he can” post bail, public defender Robert Arroyo said after Tuesday’s hearing.

The lawyers accused prosecutors of misinterpreting a jail telephone recording and a list of names provided to Davis’ family members and of misreporting to the judge that Davis poses a threat to the public if he were released.

Davis “never threatened anyone during the phone calls,” said Arroyo and Charles Cano, deputy special public defenders, in their filing on Monday. “Furthermore, (prosecutors’) interpretation of the use of ‘green light’ is flat-out wrong.”

The prosecution’s filing did not refer to Davis instructing anyone to harm someone, or to anyone associated with the case being physically harmed. But the prosecutors added that “In (Davis’) world, a ‘green light’ is an authorization to kill.”

“Duane’s son was saying he heard there was a greenlight on Duane’s family,” Davis’ attorneys wrote, using his first name. “Duane obviously did not know what his son was talking about.”