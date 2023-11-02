Home News Cait Stoddard November 2nd, 2023 - 1:20 PM

Photo by AV Concepts

According to billboard.com, Duane Keith Davis, who has been allegedly charged with the 1996 drive by killing of Tupac Shakur, is set slated to appear in court on November 2 for his alleged arraignment in the case. According to the Associated Press, it is allegedly unclear if Davis will allegedly have a lawyer representing him during the appearance after allegedly losing his bid to be allegedly represented in court by the alleged lawyer who allegedly spoke out in public about the alleged defense two weeks ago.

Attorney Ross Goodman allegedly said on October 19 that he allegedly saw “obvious defenses” in the alleged murder case, which allegedly pointed out that the alleged police and prosecutors allegedly do not have an alleged murder weapon or the alleged car used in the alleged shooting. The prosecutors have allegedly said that Davis is allegedly the last person alive who allegedly was in the alleged car at the time of the alleged shooting.

Goodman allegedly told the AP on November 1 that Davis allegedly could not meet terms of an alleged agreement that the judge in the case allegedly gave two weeks ago. Goodman allegedly did not specify what allegedly was holding up such an alleged agreement and when Davis appears in court today, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones could allegedly order a financial accounting of Davis’s alleged assets to determine if he can allegedly afford a lawyer.

A deputy in the Clark County public defender’s office told the AP that they are allegedly reviewing the alleged case to allegedly determine if they can allegedly represent Davis or if they have an alleged conflict of interest such as allegedly representing other people involved in the alleged case in the past. The judge may also allegedly name a private practice defense attorney to allegedly represent Davis at alleged taxpayers’s expense or allegedly assign a public defender from the county.

Davis was arrested outside his suburban Las Vegas home on September 29 on the same day an alleged indictment was filed against him that allegedly accused him of allegedly orchestrating the alleged shooting that killed Shakur and wounded his label boss Marion “Suge” Knight.