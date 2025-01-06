Tied Down Detroit Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring American Nightmare, Fiddlehead, Speed & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 6th, 2025 - 1:53 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, FYA Fest has announced the lineup for Tied Down Detroit, which will take place on May 31 and June 1. American Nightmare, Fiddlehead, Speed and other musical acts are scheduled to perform at the event. For tickets and more information, click here.

Judge, Sanguisugabogg, The Hope Conspiracy, Mindforce, Never Ending Game, Big Boy, Disgrace, Gridiron, Regional Justice Center, Vamachara, Bad Beat, Combust, Crush Your Soul, Hold My Own, Prize Horse and other acts will be performing as well.

Also, Crush Your Soul, whose lineup includes Mindforce vocalist Jay Peta with members of Gridiron, Scarab and Simulakr, just released a new EP called Living Gracious on January 3.